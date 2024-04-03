Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $18.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 45,204 shares traded.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.