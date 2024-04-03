EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.