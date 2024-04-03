Eric St Clair Stobart Purchases 3,250 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,016.44).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Performance

LON UEM opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($2.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.50 million, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Utilico Emerging Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

