ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

