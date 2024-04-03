Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $14,680,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

