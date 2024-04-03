Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.