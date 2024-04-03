Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.87

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.87 and traded as high as $36.99. Euroseas shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 12,393 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 60.50%. On average, analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Euroseas by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

