Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $116,504.96 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Reed Barney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Bryan Reed Barney sold 730 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $20,520.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

