Evercore ISI Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $527.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $469.00 to $527.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2 %

TopBuild stock opened at $433.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day moving average is $334.74. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $447.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

