Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.58

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.58 and traded as high as C$14.70. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 18,311 shares changing hands.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.1007299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.