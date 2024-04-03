Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.12

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.12 and traded as high as C$49.43. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$48.66, with a volume of 66,478 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.
Exchange Income Trading Down 1.4 %
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.2187295 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.62%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
