Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

XOM stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

