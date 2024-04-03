FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $346.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.85.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

