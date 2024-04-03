Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,940 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

