Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,104 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

