Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

