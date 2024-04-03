Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

