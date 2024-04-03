Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $261.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

