Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after buying an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,000.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.