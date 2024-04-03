Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,550 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Centene Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.