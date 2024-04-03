Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,929 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

O opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.