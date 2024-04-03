Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.10 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $966.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $938.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.