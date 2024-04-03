Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.23 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

