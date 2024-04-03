Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

