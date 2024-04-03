Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

