Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.76 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

