Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.91 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

