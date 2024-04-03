Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.