Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

