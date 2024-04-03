Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.