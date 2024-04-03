Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

