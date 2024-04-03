Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $545.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

