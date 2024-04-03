Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,125 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.