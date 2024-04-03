Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $135.65.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

