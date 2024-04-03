Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

