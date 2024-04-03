Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MAS opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

