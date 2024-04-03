Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,998 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $231.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.96 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.