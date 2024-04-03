Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,058 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

