Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 57,148 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.