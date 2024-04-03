Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.