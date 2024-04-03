Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MO stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

