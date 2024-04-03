First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 171,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $602.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.