First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 9,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.



First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

