First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

