Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.38 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

