Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

