Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.35

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$159.35 and traded as high as C$164.58. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$162.65, with a volume of 316,802 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

