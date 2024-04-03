Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.35

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$159.35 and traded as high as C$164.58. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$162.65, with a volume of 316,802 shares trading hands.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$159.35.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.