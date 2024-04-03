Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.89 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

