GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

